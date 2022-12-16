Three fire engines were recently called to tackle a fire at Lou Lou's Plaice on Lyon's Lane. Manager Andy Shute said he called 999 after a fryer fire swiftly spread to the shop’s extraction system.

The fire damaged the electrics on the frying range and one company told Andy it could cost a staggering £33,000 to replace it. Due to a misunderstanding with the landlord, he discovered he wasn’t insured for the shop’s contents and says he has been left having to foot the bill. Previously fearing, the shop would be closed until the new year, Christmas spirit won through as residents launched fundraising appeals to help alongside Chorley Eats all of which helped Andy open the much loved shop on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Shute has announced on social media that Lou Lou's Plaice chip shop in Chorley has reopened this week following a fire thanks to the community pitching in

Reporting the good news on social media a happy Andy said: "Good morning all. Posting an update on Lou Lou's Plaice, I’m please to say we re-opened last night, I didn’t shout about it as I felt of there were any glitches it would minimise any inconvenience to anyone. The good news is a) we are open lunch and dinner today and b) we are commencing a delivery service to cover evenings only Thursday - Saturday. Ordering will be via Chorley Eats, I’ll publish fuller details later. Hoping as before the fire, that we can rely on your kind community support. Thanks in advance Andy."

A spokesperson for Chorley Eats added that they would be reimbursing all donors: "Andy has worked hard with his landlord who owns the property and contents and has been able to fix the damaged areas of the chippy enough to be able to reopen quicker than was expected. We will be refunding all donors via go fund me guidelines as repair costs have been met by the landlord. Please help support this small local chippy and pay a visit to them when you can. Once again thank you all for your kind donations. Have a great Christmas from us at Chorley Eats and Lou Lou's Plaice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving a helping hand