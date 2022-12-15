A spokesperson for Parkrun said that they were hopeful this week's run would take place in Avenham Park, but they would be keeping an eye on weather conditions first thing on the Saturday morning. They said: "After last week’s cancellation we are hoping to be back on this Saturday, but still need four volunteers. Looking ahead at the weather forecast, we do intend to go ahead (volunteer numbers permitting) and will check the course on Saturday morning for any icy patches. Runners, walkers and volunteers may need extra layers this weekend! The roster for Christmas Eve is looking good, however we need more help on New Year's Eve.”

The free, friendly weekly 5k community event which is run by volunteers, where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate will have a usual starting time of 9am, with a post Parkrun coffee at the Pavilion Cafe.

Preston Parkrun is due to take place this Saturday (December 18) after having had to cancel last week due to poor weather conditions

The course is a three-lap, anti-clockwise loop (1,600m per lap) consisting of sections of tarmac and gravel paths. At the end of the final lap the route peels to the left soon after the start location, heading back towards the Pavilion finishing point. The route takes in both Avenham and Miller Parks, running alongside the River Ribble. It takes place on tarmac and gravel paths. Some sections of the course may accumulate mud, leaves and puddles after rain. Dependent on availability, marshals will be at key sections of the course, or signs will be in place.

Children under the age of eleven must be accompanied (within arm's reach) throughout the run by a parent, guardian or appropriate adult of the parent's choice.

It is not permitted to run with a pushchair and a dog at the same time. If you would like to become a volunteer email [email protected] to help. Around 200 people of all ages and abilities take part in the free event at 9am each Saturday, running or walking 5km around the course around Avenham and Miller Parks..