Licensing rules for hypnotist shows in order to protect young and vulnerable people are being discussed by local councillors in Lancashire this week.

Currently, Ribble Valley Borough Council does not have a set procedure or model conditions to attach when licensing for hypnotists’ events is agreed.

Local Democracy Reporter Robbie Macdonald however reports that new suggestions are on the agenda for Ribble Valley Council’s licensing committee meeting on Tuesday, March 25.

Councillors are being asked to look at various guidance reports and background law including the 1952 Hypnotism Act, which generally makes local councils responsible for regulating events.

A report for the licensing committee states requirements are intended to ensure that the public, especially younger or vulnerable adults, are protected.

In particular that there is appropriate publicity for events; a performer has enough public liability insurance; the venue is arranged appropriately, and the performer explains to the audience who should not volunteer and what to expect.

Ribble Valley Borough Council are looking into their licensing rules for hypnotist events. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

The law does state certain acts which could be considered to cause harm are banned, also that appropriate steps should be taken at the end of events and access should available for the police, fire service and council licensing officers.

Councillors are being asked to approve a new licensing application form, model conditions and guidance notes.

Referring to the Hypnotism Act 1952, councillors have been given information on prohibited actions. Details include:

A hypnotist performance should not be likely to cause offence to anyone in the audience or any hypnotised person.

A performance should not be likely to cause harm, anxiety or distress.

In particular, the performance should not include any suggestion involving the ‘age regression’ of a person, such as asking them to revert to an earlier age in their life. This does not ban the hypnotist asking people to act as if they were a child,

Also banned is any suggestion that the person has lost something, such as a body part, which, if it really happened, could cause considerable distress.

Any demonstration where a person is suspended between two supports, called catalepsy.

Taking any harmful or noxious substance.

Any demonstration of hypnosis to block pain, such as pushing a needle through the skin.

The giving of hypnotherapy or any other form of treatment.

Regarding how the audience and volunteers should be treated, the council has drawn-up a suggested statement to be read by the hypnotist, if approved by councillors.

It reads: “I shall be looking for volunteers aged over 18 who are willing to be hypnotised and participate in the show. Anyone who comes forward should be prepared to take part in entertaining hypnotic suggestions but can be assured that they will not be asked to do anything indecent, offensive or harmful.

“Volunteers need to be in normal physical and mental health. I must ask that no one volunteers if they have a history of mental illness, or are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs or are pregnant.”

They also suggest that upon completion, all hypnotised people should remain in the presence of the hypnotist and in the performance room until all suggestions have been removed; all hypnotic or post-hypnotic suggestions shall be completely removed from all participants and the audience; the hypnotist should confirm with each volunteer they feel well and relaxed, and should remain available for at least 30 minutes.

Just this week, a pub in Chorley is set to host the town’s first licensed hypnosis in twenty years.

Chorley Council’s licensing committee has given the go-ahead to a show by hypnotist Dave Rawson, whom councillors were told had entranced people around the world during thousands of performances over a 27-year career.

He will entertain an audience at the Bretherton Arms on Saturday, March 29 after the Eaves Lane venue sought the permission required to host a hypnosis.

The Lancashire Post understands it is the first time since new licensing laws came into effect in 2005 that an application has been made for a public hypnotism in Chorley.