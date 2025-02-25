The first licensed hypnosis in Chorley for at least 20 years will be staged in a pub in the town next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley Council’s licensing committee has given the go-ahead to a show by hypnotist Dave Rawson, whom councillors were told had entranced people around the world during thousands of performances over a 27-year career.

He will now entertain an audience at the Bretherton Arms on 29th March after the Eaves Lane venue sought the permission required to host a hypnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Rowson will take to the stage at the Bretherton Arms next month for what will be Chorley's first licensed hypnosis in decades | Google/Dave Rowson, via Facebook [inset picture]

The Lancashire Post understands it is the first time since new licensing laws came into effect in 2005 that an application has been made for a public hypnotism in Chorley.

However, it could be even longer than that since a hypnosis has been held in the district, because records show a decision was taken by a forerunner to the current Licensing Act Sub-Committee back in 1996 that would have meant proposals for hypnotism exhibitions would usually have been refused.

Current committee members heard that the effective borough ban followed concerns at the time over safety of the practice - and a campaign to outlaw it.

However, principal licensing officer Nathan Howson said “a lot of time [has]…passed since then [and] stage hypnotism occurs around the country, I would think without issue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a written submission to the authority, Mr. Rawson said he had “an exemplary record, ensuring that all performances are conducted safely and responsibly”.

“I have never encountered any issues or complaints from participants, audiences, or authorities,” he added.

Up to eight people will be on stage for the hypnosis at the Bretherton Arms, but Dave Rawson says he will not know until the night itself how many will be hypnotised. He will look after the entire group of participants without any additional support.

Committee member Aaron Beaver said he had no concerns about issuing the licence, explaining: “If [Mr. Rawson] has been travelling around the world, he’s well-accustomed to it and he knows his process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matthew Lynch, chair of the committee, added: “Hypnotism only works on tose that want to be hypnotised.”

The licence comes with a set of standard conditions, including that none of the people put under hypnosis shall be caused "to say or do anything offensive to the public" and that the activity will be carried out in a way that is “not likely to cause harm to any person”

Hypnosis involving “age-regression” is not permitted and all hypnotic or post-hypnotic suggestions shall be “completely removed from the minds of the subjects - including those of the audience - before they leave the room”.