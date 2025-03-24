New Farmfoods store is on its way to Lancashire retail park

A new Farmfoods is on its way to a Lancashire retail park reports Local Democracy Reporter Bill Jacobs.

Councillors have paved the way for a Farmfoods store to come to a controversial East Lancashire retail park.

The owners of Hyndburn Retail Park, formerly known as the Peel Centre, at Whitebirk on the Blackburn/Hyndburn border have been given permission to bring the outlet to its unit 3.

When the centre was originally granted planning permission in 1984, a condition restricted the range of products that could be sold to bulky goods.

Now owners Peel Land & Property Investments PLC have successfully applied for a modification of the legal Section 106 agreement enshrining the restriction.

The new agreement will ‘allow Farm Foods to trade to its standard product line including frozen food, fresh food, drinks, pet supplies, health and beauty including toiletries, make-up and other cosmetics and household products’ at the unit.

Councillors have paved the way for a new Farmfoods in Lancashire. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On Wednesday Hyndburn Council planning committee unanimously approved the broadening of the list solely for unit 3.

The original 2009 restriction was imposed when the retail park was set up because of concerns about the impact on nearby town centres including Blackburn, Accrington, Rishton and Great Harwood.

Planning manager Adam Birkett told the meeting there has been no objections to the proposal from Blackburn with Darwen Council or other retailers.

In his report he said: “The S106 legal agreement restricted the range of goods (predominantly bulky goods comparison retail) permitted to be sold from the site to protect the vitality and viability of the adjacent town centres of Blackburn and Accrington and the local centres such as Rishton.

“The current application seeks to vary the S106 insofar as it relates to Unit 3 of the retail park following interest from a food retailer named as Farmfoods Ltd.

“The unit extends to 905 square metres.

“In addition to frozen food, Farmfoods also sells long shelf-life groceries, chilled foods, key bread lines, fresh fruit and vegetables, pet food, household and personal care products.”

Mr Birkett said an independent retail consultant had assessed there would be no detrimental effect from the change on other nearby town centres.

He added that three similar modifications to the legal agreement had been made for other retailers on the park in 2025, 2018 and 2022 and the general restriction to bulky goods remained on its other units.

Committee vice-chairman and Rishton Labour councillor Bernard Dawson said: “Blackburn has not objected so I assume they are happy with it so I support it.”

Immanuel ward Conservative Cllr Judith Addison said: “I see no problem here. Farmfoods occupying the unit is a lot better than it remaining empty.”