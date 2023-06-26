The “best freestyle footballer in the world” has achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship.

Liv Cooke landed 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)” while on the Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise ship in Barcelona.

“For me, it’s not about the world record itself, it’s me needing something to work towards and strive for – it’s the process that fuels me”, the 24-year-old who lives in Cheshire told the PA news agency.

Liv Cooke has achieved a new world record while on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship (Royal Caribbean International)

“I don’t want to just beat the world record for women, I want to beat the record full stop because I believe I’m the best freestyle footballer in the world.”

She added that achieving the record on Symphony of the Seas was “incredible” and “I couldn’t think of a more unique place to achieve [it]”.

FC Barcelona commented on Ms Cooke’s socials to congratulate her on the feat, but the freestyle footballer said that while that was “amazing”, inspiring children is the “most important” thing for her.

“There were some kids boarding the ship ready for their holiday and they came up to me and said ‘oh, you’re going for your seventh world record’ and they were as excited as me”, she said.

Liv Cooke spoke about how she wants to inspire others through her football freestyling (Royal Caribbean International)

“It’s amazing that FC Barcelona shared a video congratulating me – they even had a shirt made with a number seven and Cooke on which was really cool and they’ve always been good to me – but for me it’s more important seeing the impact on young people.”

Ms Cooke said that growing up with two older brothers played a role in her initial hopes to become a footballer.

“From the minute I could walk, they were blasting a football at me, usually putting me in the net so they could practise their striking”, she said.

Liv Cooke said she is looking forward to watching the Lionesses participate in the upcoming Women’s World Cup (Royal Caribbean International)

“I loved football – I was always out on the street kicking a ball around and wanted to play for England and I was on track and at the camps, training with the Lionesses that you see today and then I got a lower back injury.”

Ms Cooke said this injury “broke my heart” and she was out of action for seven months, but her strong interest in the sport compelled her to try to move about as much as she could.

“Probably on the three/four-month mark, I was in my garden sat in a position that didn’t hurt my back, trying to keep the ball up and without knowing – that was the start of my freestyle journey.

“I didn’t even realise I was freestyling at the time – I was learning one trick, and then another and I just became obsessed with progressing and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had absolutely fallen in love with football.”

