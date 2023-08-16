Last week, Leyland Pirates FC donated their old kit to Ufuoni Primary School in Chumani, the Kilifi District of Kenya.

The kit consisted of a football shirt – designed by one of the Leyland players for a competition –, shorts and half-zip, costing up to £8000 originally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary for the club, Michael Treadwell told the Post: “We bought these kits, they're all sublimated, and we have the same sponsor throughout the club, so we just thought it's a shame, if they've only been used for two years, not to do anything with them. So one of our players, Jack Bashora-Guyo, his dad's from Kenya, and he suggested that they take some kits out to the village where he grew up.”

Pupils at Ufuoni Primary School wear football shorts, shirts and half zips donated to them by Leyland Pirates F.C.

Jack’s dad comes from Chumani, an underpriviliged village on the Kenyan coast, which has no tourism and is very rural with water coming from wells; the majority of people are or were pupils at Ufuoni School and farm their own land, owning a few goats – a cow if they are lucky.

Jack’s dad went out to Kenya to pass on the kits and noted the school’s sports teacher was very grateful and keen to promote the girls using the kits too.

After receiving the donated kits, all the children reportedly shouted out, 'Asante Sana' which means thank you very much!

Under 12's Blue player Jack Bashora-Guyo’s dad grew up in Chumani – also attending Ufuoni Primary School– and many relatives still live there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyland Pirates F.C. also hopes to spread the love for football further across the globe.

One of the teams managers is taking some kits out to South Africa in December, whilst another manager sponsers a nursery in Gambia through his business and will be shipping kits over there too.

Michael added: "We're just trying to spread them out as wide and far as possible to ensure that they get a second life where people will need them and want them.