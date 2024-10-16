Legendary Lancashire actor Sir Ian McKellen gobsmacks gay nightclub goers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Lancashire’s biggest stars of screen and stage, Sir Ian Mckellen, left revellers at a gay nightclub “gobsmacked” over the weekend as he was spotted partying on the dance floor.

Sir Ian McKellen - pictured just yesterday at a West End theatre- went out partying on Saturday night. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Multi-award winning Burnley born actor Sir Ian may be 85-years-old but that does not mean he’s too old to enjoy a good night out on the town.

Club goers at the mens only London nightclub Roast were shocked on Saturday night to see that the Lord of the Rings star was amongst the partiers- only four months after he fell off a West End Stage breaking his wrist and chipping a vertebrae.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user called @zacidk tweeted “WHY IS IAN MCKELLEN AT ROAST????” whilst seemingly at the venue himself.

Zacidk then proceeded to share an image of Sir Ian at the nightclub, surrounded by two topless men- which was itself reshared by Roast.

Although one glance at the nightclub’s Instagram page show that Roast-goers are notoriously nude, Sir Ian did not seem to get the ‘no-dress-code’ as he is fully clothed in the image, wearing a smart floral shirt with a plain T-shirt underneath.

One attendee told the Mail Online: “Everyone was gobsmacked when they spotted him on the dancefloor.

“Sir Ian was having such a good time soaking up the party atmosphere. He looked like he didn't have a care in the world.

“You would never have guessed that he was only in hospital just a few months ago.

“He had many people approach him to send their well wishes. One attendee was clearly a fan of his work in the Lord of the Rings movies, as he greeted the star as 'Gandalf the Gay'.”

Roast describes itself as “London’s beefiest clubight” and is held every two weeks at the events venue Electrowerkz in the Angel neighbourhood.

Electrowerkz is also just a 30-minute taxi ride from the Burnley born actor's riverside apartment in Limehouse, east London.

Tickets for Roast cost £23 per person which we are sure is just a drop in the ocean for Sir Ian, who is reportedly worth £46 million.

As well as partying hard, the Lancashire star is also showing no sign of slowing down his worklife either.

Last month, his latest feature film The Critic was released in which Sir Ian plays a scheming theatre reviewer who engineers a diabolical blackmail scheme involving a young actress in order to prevent his new boss from firing him.

Speaking ahead of his film’s release, Sir Ian also put an end to rumours surround his possible retirement, declaring that he will “just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working.”