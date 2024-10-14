The 27 richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024 inc Tyson Fury, Freddie Flintoff & Zoe Ball

Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:12 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 15:44 GMT

Lancashire can boast a whole host of local celebrities from various fields but have you ever wondered who is the richest?

In the gallery below we have collected 27 of the richest celebrities from across Lancashire, based off their estimated net worth.

From sporting icons, actors, singers, comedians and fashion designers, the combined total of Lancashire's richest stars is more then £300 million but who are they?

Take a look below at the top 27 richest stars from Lancashire in 2024, largely according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Find out what the net worth of Lancashire's biggest stars are

1. Richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024

Find out what the net worth of Lancashire's biggest stars are

The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £108 million

2. Tyson Fury

The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £108 million

The Blackburn born singer, who's mother grew up in Preston, is worth around £54 million

3. Jay Kay (Jamiroquai)

The Blackburn born singer, who's mother grew up in Preston, is worth around £54 million

The Burnley born actor is worth around £46 million

4. Sir Ian McKellen

The Burnley born actor is worth around £46 million

