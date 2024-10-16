Blackpool's Christine McGuinness reveals why she still lives with ex Paddy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool celebrity Christine McGuinness has revealed why she still lives with her ex-husband - the comedian Paddy McGuinness- and opened up about what it will be like when he finds someone else.

36-year-old model turned TV personality Christine has been married to comedian and TV presenter Paddy since 2011, having first met when the Blackpool born star was just 19.

The famous couple, who share three children - Felicity, seven, and ten-year-old twins Leo and Penelope - announced in 2022 that they were separating and in July this year, sources said they had finally settled their divorce.

Despite no longer being married, Christine and Paddy still live together in their Cheshire home, much to the surprise of fans, and in a newly released interview, Christine has finally spoken about why that is.

In a chat with OK! Magazine this week, Christine revealed that the pair still live together as she does not think she would be able to cope with co-parenting their three children together otherwise.

Describing co-parenting as “hard”, Christine - who has autism, as do the children - admitted it will get worse “when the time comes that we do actually have to share our children in separate houses. I think I’m going to really struggle with that.”

Christine went on to explain that she likes to go on holiday when Paddy is home - commenting “he’s not at home an awful lot” -as she is “ kind of preparing myself and them” for a time when they won’t all be able to live in the same house.

Christine added: “There is no point me staying at home with my ex-husband and children all day and then one day we live in separate houses and it’s a massive shock to all of us. So to soften the blow for myself, I choose to have a couple of days in the sun, rather than seeing my ex-husband or staying in a hotel somewhere. I’d rather fully enjoy the break. That’s the only way I can mentally be OK with co-parenting.”

During the interview Christine also revealed to OK! that the children do not know their parents are separated.

The Celebrity Masterchef star explained: “The children are just so young and they don’t fully understand relationships yet.

“They don’t know any different and there are times when they see us when we’re in the house together and we’re chatting away and having a laugh and a cup of tea. It’s been like that for a while now.

“They wouldn’t understand it yet. All they know is that Mummy and Daddy are family and that’s it.

As well as addressing their living situation, Christine was also asked how she would feel if Paddy was to start dating again.

In response the mum of three said: “It’s not my business what he does in his own time. He’s told me when he’s been on dates. We’ve been separated over two years now, so inevitably it’s going to happen at some point. We’re both very respectful of each other’s private lives and it’s not each other’s business. As long as it doesn’t affect the children in any way, then I don’t need to know who he’s with and where he’s going. That’s his personal life.”

Meanwhile in Christine’s personal life, she has been dating somebody new since June and it is believed to be the 33-year-old female rapper Roxxxan although neither of them have confirmed this.