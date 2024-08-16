Lancashire's Paddy McGuinness discovers his ancestry and he has links to Joe Biden!

Main image: TV presenter Paddy McGuinness. Inset: Incumbent US President Joe Biden. Credit: Getty | Getty

Lancashire TV and radio presenter Paddy McGuinness has uncovered his ancestry and found a surprising link to the US president...

Paddy McGuinness, who says his hometown of Bolton ‘still falls under Lancashire’, has discovered he has Irish ancestors who were neighbours with US President Joe Biden’s family.

During an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?, a BBC programme in which celebrities discover their family history, 51-year-old Paddy visited Ireland and said he felt "a connection" to the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the former Top Gear presenter, who has a popular Irish surname, said he always felt "ignorant" when visiting due to lack of knowledge around his ancestry.

On the show, Paddy - who was married to the Blackpool born TV star Christine McGuinness - learned that his great-grandmother, Bridget McGuinness, had been baptised in a parish in County Mayo to parents (his great-great-grandmother and grandfather) Mark McGuinness and Winifred Molloy, who lived near Mr Biden's ancestor Edward Blewitt in Ballina.

Main image: TV presenter Paddy McGuinness. Inset: Incumbent US President Joe Biden. Credit: Getty | Getty

Mr Biden, 81, visited Co Mayo last year and was presented with a 200-year-old brick recovered from the site of his family's ancestral home in the town.

The president said during one of his engagements in the county that he saw a record from 1828 that said Mr Blewitt was paid 21 pounds and 12 shillings to help supply 27,000 bricks for St Muredach's Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the programme, Paddy, while stood on a beach, said: "I do feel a real spiritual connection, even on this beach today, it's absolutely beautiful here on the west coast of Ireland they could have been playing on here as kids walking up and down here, who knows.

"It's quite a romantic thought, but I like it. It's just been one of them where there's so many lovely little surprises, my grandad on my mum's side with the Spitfire connection.

"My ancestors over here in Ballina who lived on the same street as Joe Biden's ancestors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the biggest highlight for me was actually seeing my granddad's war medal.

"That for me was a real moment where I felt like I was holding a piece of history in my hand.

"My dad would have loved to find more out about our Irish ancestors, and it had been nice to bring him out to Ballina and what have you, but I'll have a pint of the black stuff for him."

Read More Tyson Fury starts new career tomorrow and it is a world away from boxing

The BBC One programme famously saw former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer discover that he is related to Tudor politician Thomas Cromwell and kings Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father of three Paddy was the host of dating show Take Me Out before saying goodbye to the programme in 2020 following its cancellation.

He also co-hosted motoring show Top Gear which was "rested" last year by the BBC following a crash during filming in 2022 in which presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was seriously injured.

Paddy now has his own show on Radio 2 and will be performing a DJ set at Radio 2 in the Park at Preston’s Moor Park in September.

Who Do You Think You Are? starring Paddy McGuinness will air at 9pm on August 22 on BBC One.