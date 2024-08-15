Tyson Fury starts new career tomorrow and it is a world away from boxing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire sports star Tyson Fury starts a new career tomorrow and it is a world away from boxing...

36-year-old Tyson is best known as the former heavywight world champion boxer but now the Gypsy King hopes to become the king of an entirely different ring - the Newmarket race course.

That is because the Morecambe based father of seven is launching a shock new career in horse racing on Friday, when his newhorse called ‘Big Gypsy King’ makes her racecourse debut.

The appropriately named filly will take part in the the 5.45 maiden, the second race of the evening fixture and Tyson is of course expected to be there for the big day.

Tyson Fury may be a boxer and reality TV star but he is now adding another string to his bow. | Getty Images

The two year-old’s trainer Darryll Holland told the Sun: “"Big Gypsy King is a very nice filly and has a big build — just like her owner!

"Traditionally, horses have been a big part of Tyson’s family.

"It’s brilliant for the sport to have a global superstar like him involved. I was introduced to Tyson’s manager Spencer Brown, and things just went from there.

"I'm really pleased Tyson is now part of the team at Harraton Court Stables."

Speaking more about his relationship with Tyson, Darryl, who is a, added: "They invited me out to Saudi Arabia for Tyson's fight against Usyk.

"Where I was sitting you could hear the sounds of the punches. It was a great atmosphere.

"Tyson hasn't been down to the yard, but I've been sending his team video updates and I've said hello to him when he has been in the car with Spencer.

"They are very busy people, but they wanted to come and see the horse run and, thankfully, it has worked out as Tyson will soon be getting ready for his rematch with Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

"Hopefully if Big Gypsy King does well Tyson might get a few more."

Although this is the first time that Tyson, who celebrated his 36th birthday this week, has owned a competing horse, this is not the first time his name has been mentioned in racing circles as there is already a horse out there called Tyson Fury!

The seven-year-old stallion, trained by Denis Hogan, ran well at Royal Ascot in June having been bought by Qater Racing just days before.

There was also a King Fury competiting in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, which human Tyson even put a $2000 bet on before it was withdrawn due to illness.

Tyson will surely be hoping his luck comes in for Big Gypsy King this time!