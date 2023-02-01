In the first national strike since 2016, and in a bid to edge the government into a fair pay deal and fix underfunded schools to also help pupils receive quality teaching, Chorley and Preston schools joined in the fight by closing or remaining partially open for today's strike.

Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will walk out today in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade. The NEU says it is calling for a fully-funded, above inflation pay increase, following more than a decade of 'real-terms pay cuts'. It's a situation which the union says is contributing to teachers leaving the sector 'in droves'.

Picket line outside Hutton Grammar School in Preston

Closed for the day was Parklands Academy in Chorley, with NEU reps, staff and members of the public all battling the cold from 7am. NU rep Steph told the Post that they were here for fully funded pay rises. "We are optimistic. We have had massive support on the picket line today from the public. There is a crisis within schools at the moment - budgets are stretched they are at capacity and things are only going to get worse. Schools are struggling."

Asked why she thought it has got to the stage it has, she added: "Because the people in charge are not listening to those who are keeping this country running."

Andy Cunningham, District Officer ENEU, who attended a picket line with his children outside Mayfield School which was kept partially open, added: "There are lots of people out today over the same thing - to get our fair share and also get the public funding for our services. We all want quality services and that means actually paying for it. We are tired of having to fight. Nobody wants to be on strike. It's not our first option as we are all going to lose out today in terms of pay but we have to do something to make the government listen. This is us now saying enough is enough!"

A furry friend even joined the Preston strike

The same strength in numbers was met in Preston as teachers, alongside a furry friend, took to their picket line outside Hutton Grammar School displaying 'Pay Up' banners and 'Beep to support your Schools' which were greeted with solidarity honks from passing motorists.

Peter Middleman, north west regional secretary of the National Education Union, added: "With workloads going endlessly up, our members have indicated that they will no longer tolerate their living standards going in the opposite direction. Headteachers and School Governors understand like we do, that with school funding in dire straits, only the Treasury and Department for Education can now resolve this dispute by placing a new value on our schools, and the people who learn and work within them.

"We urge Ministers to reflect on the damage their intransigence is causing to good teaching and learning while our door remains open for any good-faith discussions designed to avoid future strikes this academic term”.

"Teachers can't live on apples alone" sign outside Parklands High School in Chorley

Defend the Right to Strike rally at Preston Flag Market

A Defend the Right to Strike rally is also set to take place on the Flag Market today which has been organised by Preston and South Ribble TUC and Lancashire Area TUC as part of a national day of action. The two-hour rally will start at 11.30am, and will feature speakers from 12pm. So far confirmed are Ian Watkinson, Secretary of NEU, City of Preston Branch and NEC member, Janet Newsham, Co-ordinator and Chair of the Hazards Campaign, Michael McKrell, Chair of the UCLan Branch of UCU, and Mark McCarrick, Chair of Preston No.1 Branch, RMT.

According to the NEU, 85 per cent of schools will be impacted in some way, with Department for Education is expected to release figures of school closures later in the day. It comes as fresh strikes have been announced for later this month, with thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England set to take action on February 10 in a long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Another man held a "You can't put children first if you put teachers last" sign outside the Parklands High School gates

Calling for change

United they stand!