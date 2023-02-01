Appeal after ‘nasty’ dog attack in Lancaster which left man injured and his pet fighting for life
Did you see a dangerous dog attack on Ryelands Park, Lancaster?
Police are appealing for information on the owner and urging witnesses to come forward.
At around 9am on Sunday January 22, a 65-year-old man was walking his dog across the football fields on Ryelands Park close to Torrisholme Road.
They were approached and attacked by three dogs, off their leads and dangerously out of control.
The man suffered deep bite marks to both hands and his dog suffered a severe bite that needed emergency surgery and is still being treatment for Sepsis.
The owner of the three dangerous dogs then left the scene without leaving contact details with the victim in the direction of the Ryelands estate.
This was a nasty attack that has left the man extremely shaken and left an innocent dog fighting for her life.
The dangerous dog owner is described as a white man, 30s, 5’4, heavy build, bald, black padded jacket and dark pants.
The three dogs were described as – one large, tan coloured, bull-mastiff cross, very muscular build and two medium brown Staffordshire Bull Terriers, both muscular build.
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting the log number 0383 of January 22 or email [email protected]
You can also report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report a crime online by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
In an emergency always call 999.
You can get an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to six months (or both) if your dog is dangerously out of control.