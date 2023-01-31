Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will walk out on Wednesday in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade. The NEU says it is calling for a fully-funded, above inflation pay increase, following more than a decade of 'real-terms pay cuts'. It's a situation which the union says is contributing to teachers leaving the sector 'in droves'. Further talks had taken place between the NEU and the Department for Education at the start of the week but the union confirmed Wednesday's strike would still go ahead, despite the government claiming strike action is 'highly damaging to children’s education'.

Here is a list of schools which have confirmed so far they will be fully or partially closed on Wednesday.

The picket line outside Hutton Grammar School

PRESTON

Ashton Community Science College – whole school closure

Christ the King Catholic High School – part school closure

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School – whole school closure

Goosnargh Whitechapel Primary School – part school closure

Holme Slack Community Primary School – whole school closure

Moorbrook School – part school closure

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior - whole school closure

SOUTH RIBBLE

Our Lady and St Gerard’s RC Primary School, Lostock Hall – part school closure

Seven Stars Primary School - part school closure

St Mary's Magdalen Catholic Primary School - whole school closure

St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic, Bamber Bridge - whole school closure

CHORLEY

Clayton-le-Woods Westwood Primary School – part school closure

Highfield Community Primary School – part school closure

Holy Cross Catholic High School – part school closure

Parklands High School - whole school closure

Shaftesbury High School - whole school closure

Which other schools may be taking part?

While, as of yet nothing has been placed on their websites, each of the following schools are expected to have a picket line in place for tomorrow:

Ashton Primary School, Preston.

Whitefield Primary School, Penwortham.

St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Chorley.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Anderton

Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School, Buckshaw Village

Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Preston.

Astley Park High School, Chorley.

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, Preston.

High School A Maths and Computing College, Longridge.

What has the union said?

Peter Middleman, north west regional secretary of the National Education Union, said: "With workloads going endlessly up, our members have indicated that they will no longer tolerate their living standards going in the opposite direction. Headteachers and School Governors understand like we do, that with school funding in dire straits, only the Treasury and Department for Education can now resolve this dispute by placing a new value on our schools, and the people who learn and work within them.

"We urge Ministers to reflect on the damage their intransigence is causing to good teaching and learning while our door remains open for any good-faith discussions designed to avoid future strikes this academic term”.