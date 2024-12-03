Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon from Blackpool has just celebrated her baby shower surrounded by friends, family and famous faces.

29-year-old Lucy, who has played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap opera between 2015-2020 and since 2023, is currently pregnant with her second child.

Lucy and her partner, Preston North End player Ryan Ledson, already have a son called Sonny who turns two in the New Year.

Former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil Lucy announced she was expecting the couple’s second child in August and then a month later, she revealed the gender - a little baby girl.

Last night, the Lancashire based TV star headed over to Liverpool’s Shankley Hotel to celebrate her baby shower - or as she called it ‘Lucy’s slaybe shower’ - with her nearest and dearest.

L: Lucy Fallon with her son Sonny. R: Lucy with four of her Coronation Street colleagues | lucyfallonx on Instagram

In a variety of snaps shared to Instagram, Lucy can be seen wearing a glamorous long dark red dress with off the shoulder detailing and a white beaded necklace.

Her son Sonny - who has blonde locks to match his mother’s - then looked ever the little gentlemen in a grey tweed style jacket, under which he wore a stripy top.

As well as friends and family, Lucy was also joined by many of her Coronation Street colleagues including Tanisha Gorey (Asha Alahan 2009-present), Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee Dee Bailey 2022-present), Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley 2020-present) and Paddy Bever (Max Turner 2021-present).

The venue itself was then decorated with lots of pink and gold balloons, pink floral bouquets, candles and of course a pink gift shaped cake.

Another image showed that each guest received a card in which they could write down their predictions for the baby’s due date, weight, eye colour, hair colour and the personality traits she will inherit from both parents, as well as any advice they would offer to the pair.

In the caption to her Instagram post, which has received nearly 40,000 likes. Lucy wrote: “celebrating our little girl🤍 i have never felt so lucky x

“thank you to @hair.bylea_ and @glambysuzie for being the best and to @ledigo_events for putting on the best baby shower. so grateful for you all”

In the comments, numerous Coronation Street stars both past and present then offered their congratulations.

Fellow Blackpool soap star Hayley Tamaddon: “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️“

Helen Flanagan: “ So beautiful Lucy love you”

Brooke Vincent: “Baby girls having a baby girl ❤️”

Sally Carmen: “How? How do you look that fantastic ALL OF THE TIME???? 😍🔥🙌💛”

Paddy Bever: “👶🏼💓”

Charlie Jordan: “we can’t wait to meeeeet herrrr 🎀💕🩰”

Channique Sterling-Brown: “Gorgeous night for two gorgeous girls💕💕 “ respecitvely