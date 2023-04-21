As the excitement builds for King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations, we have rounded-up all the official street parties that will be taking place in Preston.

The bank holiday weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, will see residents join together to celebrate the new monarch.

Any communities wanting to close a road to traffic in order to host a street party that weekend had to apply to Preston City Council for permission and the deadline to do this has now passed.

Below are all the offical street parties taking place across the city. Details of road closures in South Ribble and Chorley are yet to be published.

Avenham Park celebrations

As well as street parties, there will also be a celebration in Preston's Avenham Park on May 7.

Among the highlights of the day will be performances from the Leyland Brass Band, One Voice Community Choir, Preston City Mela, Caribbean Carnival, and singer Hattie Bee.

Those looking for thrills can enjoy the fairground rides, while others can browse the stalls from Preston Markets, Cash For Kids, and the Intact Centre.

For those looking to get involved, there will be activities such as designing your own crown, with a stage competition judged by the Mayor.

1 . Bank Parade, Frenchwood This private road will be closed on May 8 from beyond number 8 to the end of the cul-de-sac.

2 . Beech Grove, Ashton Beech Grove, Ashton, will be closed from its junction with Waterloo Road to Tulketh Avenue on May 6.

3 . Geoffery Street, Ribbleton Geoffery Street, Ribbleton, will be closed for a short distance from its junction with Cemetery Road to just after the Wilbraham Club on May 6.

4 . Hammond Street Hammond Street will be closed on May 6 from it's junction with Plungington Road to the end of the cul-de-sac.