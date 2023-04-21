News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
4 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
6 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

King's Coronation: Here are the official street parties taking place in Preston to mark the big day

As the excitement builds for King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations, we have rounded-up all the official street parties that will be taking place in Preston.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

The bank holiday weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, will see residents join together to celebrate the new monarch.

Any communities wanting to close a road to traffic in order to host a street party that weekend had to apply to Preston City Council for permission and the deadline to do this has now passed.

Below are all the offical street parties taking place across the city. Details of road closures in South Ribble and Chorley are yet to be published.

Avenham Park celebrations

As well as street parties, there will also be a celebration in Preston's Avenham Park on May 7.

Among the highlights of the day will be performances from the Leyland Brass Band, One Voice Community Choir, Preston City Mela, Caribbean Carnival, and singer Hattie Bee.

Those looking for thrills can enjoy the fairground rides, while others can browse the stalls from Preston Markets, Cash For Kids, and the Intact Centre.

For those looking to get involved, there will be activities such as designing your own crown, with a stage competition judged by the Mayor.

This private road will be closed on May 8 from beyond number 8 to the end of the cul-de-sac.

1. Bank Parade, Frenchwood

This private road will be closed on May 8 from beyond number 8 to the end of the cul-de-sac. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Beech Grove, Ashton, will be closed from its junction with Waterloo Road to Tulketh Avenue on May 6.

2. Beech Grove, Ashton

Beech Grove, Ashton, will be closed from its junction with Waterloo Road to Tulketh Avenue on May 6. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Geoffery Street, Ribbleton, will be closed for a short distance from its junction with Cemetery Road to just after the Wilbraham Club on May 6.

3. Geoffery Street, Ribbleton

Geoffery Street, Ribbleton, will be closed for a short distance from its junction with Cemetery Road to just after the Wilbraham Club on May 6. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hammond Street will be closed on May 6 from it's junction with Plungington Road to the end of the cul-de-sac.

4. Hammond Street

Hammond Street will be closed on May 6 from it's junction with Plungington Road to the end of the cul-de-sac. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Charles IIIPrestonCoronationPreston City CouncilChorleySouth Ribble