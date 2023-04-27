Coronation weekend: Here's the 12 roads in Chorley closed for street parties to celebrate King Charles III
A dozen roads in Chorley will be closed over the Coronation weekend for celebration street parties.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Residents in the borough had to apply for temporary traffic orders, and the official list has just been released.
HERE is the official list for Preston
HERE is the official list for South Ribble
To see whether your road is on the list, or whether your journeys will be affected, click on the pages below for dates.
Page 1 of 3