News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Coronation weekend: Here's the 12 roads in Chorley closed for street parties to celebrate King Charles III

A dozen roads in Chorley will be closed over the Coronation weekend for celebration street parties.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Residents in the borough had to apply for temporary traffic orders, and the official list has just been released.

HERE is the official list for Preston

HERE is the official list for South Ribble

To see whether your road is on the list, or whether your journeys will be affected, click on the pages below for dates.

Ashby Street will be closed on Saturday, May 6.

1. Ashby Street, Chorley

Ashby Street will be closed on Saturday, May 6. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This road will be closed on Sunday, May 7.

2. Bernwood Crescent, Chorley

This road will be closed on Sunday, May 7. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This Close will be shut on May 7.

3. Black Brook Close

This Close will be shut on May 7. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Highland Drive will be shut on May 6.

4. Highland Drive, Chorley

Highland Drive will be shut on May 6. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Charles IIIChorleyCoronationResidentsSouth Ribble