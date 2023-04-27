News you can trust since 1886
King's Coronation: 10 roads in South Ribble that will be closed for street parties

With just days to go, a list of all official street parties in South Ribble for King III’s Coronation has been released.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

The bank holiday weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, will see residents join together to celebrate the new monarch.

Any communities wanting to close a road to traffic in order to host a street party that weekend had to apply to South Ribble Borough Council for permission to close the road. Many more might be taking place unofficially.

Below are all the offical street parties taking place across the borough.

Barnfield will be closed on May 6 from 1pm-11pm.

1. Barnfield, Much Hoole

Barnfield will be closed on May 6 from 1pm-11pm. Photo: Google

This road will be closed on May 6 from 1pm to 10pm.

2. Clough Avenue, Walton le Dale

This road will be closed on May 6 from 1pm to 10pm. Photo: Google

This close will be shut on May 6 from 9am to 9pm.

3. Queenssale Close, Walton-le-Dale

This close will be shut on May 6 from 9am to 9pm. Photo: google

This residential road will be closed to traffic on May 7 from 12pm-8pm.

4. Aspels Crescent, Penwortham

This residential road will be closed to traffic on May 7 from 12pm-8pm. Photo: Google

