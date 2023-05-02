From the Friday, 5 May to Monday, May 8 Just Eat are offering an array of freebies in time for the Coronation, including the much loved free Greggs sausage roll or vegan sausage roll, when spending £12.50 or more. Those who want to get their hands on the tasty snack can order straight to their front door via the app. Greggs, like most places the UK, enjoys a loyal following across Preston, with one local woman even ordering one of the brands tasty treats moments after giving birth.

Which Greggs stores in Preston will be giving away a free sausage?

Greggs, 91 Fishergate, Preston PR1 2NJ.

Greggs, Deepdale Retail Park, UFC2B, Preston PR1 6QY.

Greggs, U1, London Rd, Preston PR1 4BA.

The coronation of King Charles III - and his wife, soon to be known as Queen Camilla - will take place at Westminster Abbey from 11am after the royals arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace.

Where can I watch the ceremony in Lancashire?

Chorley and Preston Councils will be holding events to mark the ceremony which will also be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio.

Astley Park

In celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III, Chorley Council has decided to move the family favourite Picnic in the Park to Saturday, May 6, from 10am until 3pm in Astley Park allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen. Visitors are encouraged to dress in red, white, and blue to celebrate the free event which will include live entertainment from Louby Lou, Punch and Judy, and special guest Sonic the Hedgehog who will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day. The Chorley 10k and 2k will also be also taking place on the Sunday.

Avenham Park

Preston City Council will also be putting on a show in celebration with a Coronation Big Lunch event at Avenham Park on Sunday, May 7, with the Mayor of Preston Councillor Neil Darby in attendance. The event will run from 11am until 4pm with the nearest parking facilities at Avenham multi-storey car park.