In what will probably go down in history as one of the best ways to help promote the favoured bakery chain, Lottie Adele, 36, was understandably peckish after giving birth to baby girl Meadow at Preston Royal Hospital on Tuesday and decided she couldn’t wait any longer for her beloved vegan sausage roll. After doing all the hard work, she thought it only fair her boyfriend Luke Adam chip in and sent him out to grab some.

Loyal Luke rushed to the Sharoe Green Lane branch of the bakery, and picked up some sausage rolls and vegan sausage rolls for the pair to enjoy. After returning Luke decided to capture a sneaky shot of her cradling the 6lbs 13oz tot in one arm while while enjoying her savoury treat in the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie revealed how the hilarious moment came about. She explained that her appetite quickly returned after welcoming her beautiful baby girl and, while she enjoyed the 'lovely' toast she was offered in the recovery room, she was less keen on the vegetable casserole up for grabs, when it was time for lunch on the ward a little later.

Having spotted a Greggs across the road from the hospital, she sent Luke, on a mission, and he quickly returned with the goods: a sausage roll for himself and a vegan sausage roll for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I just really fancied a sausage roll.” Initially 'mortified' by the photo, Lottie later found it amusing and decided to share it on Twitter as a joke. But the post quickly gained far more attention than she imagined after it caught the attention of the bakery itself. Replying to her tweet which read: "When the hospital food just doesn't cut it [email protected] (4 hours after giving birth) will do the trick," Greggs responded saying: "Congratulations. What a beautiful Sausage Roll."

And how was the sausage roll? The mum of two described it as ‘The best sausage roll’ she's ever had!

Holding her two bundles of joy - Lottie Adele, 36, from Preston, has received viral fame after putting a picture of herself on Twitter after giving birth eating a Greggs sausage roll

Proud parents Lottie and Luke will have the a story to rival all others for little Meadow when she grows up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad