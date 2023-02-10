Jury will be called for inquest into deaths of two men in Morecambe social club fire

John James McCartney and Philip "Tony" Townsend both died when a fire ripped through the Gordon Working Men’s Club on Springfield Street in October 2019.

Last month, the pub’s manager Heather Goffin was jailed for a range of fire safety breaches at the club, while her son Callum Goffin, who was the company’s sole director, was handed a suspended sentence.

Among those to be formally classed as interested parties - who receive all documents relating to the investigations and can ask questions and make submissions - are Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Heather and Callum Goffin, Lancaster City Council and building owner Gillnell Ltd.

The Gordon Club in Morecambe where two men died in a fire that broke out. Picture from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

A pre-inquest review hearing was held at Preston Coroners Court as preparation for a 10 day inquest which is currently due to start on June 12.