Chorley born rugby star Joshua Charnley has announced the first event of his testimonial year.

In June, it was announced that the 32-year-old rugby league player, who attended Holy Cross Catholic High School, had been awarded a 12 month testominial for 2024.

A testimonial year is usually granted to players who have served a club for a considerable time and it allows them to give back to their sport through a variety of events.

Since the testimonial announcement, there has been no news as to what it may entail until this week when Leigh Leapords winger Josh revealed what he has planned for the first event.

Chorley born Leigh Leapords winder Josh Charnley is being honoured for his service to the sport. Credit: joshcharnley_testimonial on Instagram

The father of two wrote on Instagram: “A date for your diary! My opening dinner and the first event of my testimonial year 2024! To be held at the amazing Alberts in Standish. Good food, guest speakers & more.”

Tickets for the event will be available in due time, follow Josh’s testimonal Instagram page to stay updated.

In a more recent tease posted today (November 2) , Josh’s testimonial page also shared a picture of a celebrating Josh with the caption “Magic” and no further information.

Josh started his 13 year long career at Wigan Warriors in 2010, then played for Hull Kingston Rovers (on loan in 2010), Warrington Wolves (2018-2022) and even had a spell in the Rugby Union league, playing for Sale Sharks between 2016-2018.

Internationally, Josh played for the England Knights in 2011, and England 2012-2014, representing the country in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Last month, Joshua held an invite only pre-launch event at Revolutions in Wigan in which he unveiled some plans for the following 13 month period.

It was attended by companies already supporting or interested in being involved in his testimonial year, as well as other rugby players.

Following the pre-launch event, Joshua said: “Excited to get the year running with plenty of events to get involved with.Thankyou to my sponsors so far & for everyone that came along, also thankyou to the people that helped make this evening happen.”