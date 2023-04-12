£35,235 has now been raised from a £40,000 GoFundMe goal to help towards the medical fees for Josh Richardson, 24, who was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Friday, February 3, whilst on holiday with a university friend in Thailand. They had been in Thailand for less than 24 hours when tragedy struck. It is believed Josh went out on his moped for some food in the middle of the night. When his friend woke up the following morning, Josh was not there. Due to the nature of the accident the insurance company would not cover the costs of his treatments. His father Jim is currently by his side while his mother Susan organises fundraisers to help fund her son’s bills.

Doctors in Bangkok found some air pockets on his brain and performed surgery to try and remove them, but his family say this does not seem to have worked and he now needs further surgery costing another £20k. His heartbroken parents Susan and Jim were also informed that if he were to travel home, he could need a full ICU crew at £168k.

Josh (pictured) played for Bradford Bulldogs ice hockey team during his university days. His team manager Joanne Gibson has set up a GoFundMe to help him and his family with medical bills which has so far raised £35,235 of a £40,000 goal

Josh, who has been struggling with bad headaches has since undergone several operations for the serious head injuries he sustained – the most recent being two weeks ago to repair another tear which was carried out by two neurosurgeons.

Josh played for Bradford Bulldogs ice hockey team during his university days and team manager Joanne Gibson set up the GoFundMe to help him and his family with medical bills. She told the Post: “We do not know what happened. All we know is that he has been knocked or fallen off his bike. Due to the nature of the accident it is possible that the insurance company may not cover the costs of his treatments and operations so I am asking people to please help where they can. However small the donation it’s really appreciated by the family.”

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe Page CLICK HERE.

Josh Richardson from Chorley has been stuck in a Thailand hospital for nearly three months after suffering horrific injuries following a motorcycle accident