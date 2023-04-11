News you can trust since 1886
Chorley roadworks from today: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting from today (Tuesday).

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of 11 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

A number of roadworks will take shape in Chorley from today (April 11)

1. Chorley roadworks

A number of roadworks will take shape in Chorley from today (April 11) Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 13 - 14

2. Ashby Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 13 - 14 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 12 -14

3. Blackstone Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 12 -14 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility asset works. When: April 11 - 24

4. Buckshaw Avenue

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility asset works. When: April 11 - 24 Photo: Google Maps

MotoristsChorley