The distraught parents of a Chorley man who has been stuck in a Thailand hospital for over a month after suffering horrific injuries during a motorcycle crash have been told their son needs further surgery costing another 20k after the first attempt failed. Josh Richardson, 24, had been enjoying a holiday in southeast Asia with a university friend last month before a motorcycle collision left him in intensive care.

He has since undergone several operations and a crowdfund campaign was launched to pay for his medical bills as Josh’s insurance did not provide cover due to the nature of the accident. Within a few short weeks, the campaign reached a staggering £25,000.

What happened to Josh Richardson in Thailand?

Josh with his mother Susan who has organised an Easter Egg and Bingo night fundraiser for her son

Josh had been in Thailand for less than 24 hours when tragedy struck. It is believed Josh had went out on his moped for some food in the middle of the night and was involved in a crash. He only recently regained consciousness and started to speak after being admitted to hospital earlier this month. He has since undergone several operations for the serious head injuries he sustained in the early hours of Friday, February 3.

His mum Susan said: “It was such terrible news when we heard what had happened. He is in a bad way and we flew out there to be with him as soon as we could. We’re not sure what’s going to happen and we’re so grateful for everything that people are doing back home - it means such a lot to our family.”

What is the latest on Josh Richardson?

Doctors in Bangkok found some air pockets on his brain and performed surgery to try and remove them, but his family say this does not seem to have worked and he now needs further surgery costing another £20k. His heartbroken parents Susan and Jim were also informed that if he were to travel home, he could need a full ICU crew at £168k.

Josh has been in hospital for over a month now

Family and friends have now come together for Josh and so far raised over £25,000 to help with the medical bills. He has since undergone several operations for the serious head injuries he sustained.

How much is needed to bring Josh Richardson home?

Josh played for Bradford Bulldogs ice hockey team during his university days and team manager Joanne Gibson set up a GoFundMe to help. She told the Post: “Unfortunately Josh is not home and he’s had some set backs. Had the first surgery have worked, he could have flown home business class costing £15k, but if he needs a full ICU crew to fly him home they have quoted £168k. Where are they expected to find that kind of money? We are just short of £25k now which is amazing but nowhere near what’s needed.”

Josh with his father Jim who remains at his bedside in Thailand

Josh’s mother Susan has organised an Easter Egg Bingo for this Friday evening at the View Bar and Bistro, Withnell, with the help of family and friends, while father Jim remains at his son’s bedside. Entry is £1 and bingo tickets will be on sale from 6.30pm with the game at 7pm. If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.