Jack Moran, who was travelling with two friends in his Audi A1, died after the car struck a tree in a Runshaw Hall Lane around 8pm on March 15, 2022. The two passengers were both seriously injured.

At Preston Coroners Court today (May 18), police collision investigator PC Martin Ward said the car left the road on a “tightening left hand bend”. He said there were no defects with the car, tyres or road, the weather was dry, and he believed signage was appropriate.

Jack Moran from Leyland

The time line

PC Ward described how earlier that evening, Jack had been in nearby Tesco car park, where he picked up friends. He then drove downhill on Worden Lane, before joining Runshaw Hall Lane.

During the short journey, the car was picked up on three cameras, and speed analysis using the footage and real-life reconstruction showed that Jack was driving at “just over 60mph through the cameras”. The speed limit at that point was 30mph, then becoming 40mph as the area becomes less residential.

PC Ward said he can’t be sure how fast the car was travelling when Jack lost control, but that he would have had to slow to navigate a series of s-bends. Investigation revealed a tyre mark 28m prior to the collision with the tree, and four kerb strikes - one for each wheel. PC Ward said the tyre mark showed that the tyre was struggling to maintain grip, and “the approach speed was too fast for the corner”. He said the car understeered, causing it to travel straight on, and hit the tree centrally, rotating slightly anti-clockwise.

Jack Moran was well-known and loved

Seatbelts

Investigation revealed Jack and the front seat passenger were both wearing seat belts, but it is likely the rear passenger, Scott Wright, was not, due to a lack of loading marks usually seen when worn during a collision, and the fact that the buckles were under the seat base which had lifted during the collision.

Mr Wright said he cannot remember whether he wore a seat belt or not, but accepted that is was more likely that he wasn’t. His representative, Paul Ridehalgh, suggested the buckles may have been unavailable due to previous folding of the rear seats to extend the boot area.

Two doctors gave evidence to the court to examine whether Mr Wright's unrestrained impact on the back of Jack's seat contributed to his death.

Floral tributes at the crash scene in Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton.

Consultant Radiologist Dr Curtis Offiah said the unrestrained passenger was an "additive" to Jack's injuries, but the injuries would have been fatal anyway.

This perspective was shared by pathologist Dr Peter Cooper, who said: "It's likely that the unrestrained passenger did contribute to the injuries, but the injuries were extremely severe and can be seen (in collisions) without anyone in the back."

Jack''s medical cause of death was given as trauma and intracranial haemorrhage. Coroner Richard Taylor concluded death was because of road traffic collision.

Tributes

At the time of Jack’s death, hundreds of tributes poured in for the apprentice electrician.

“You were a great young lad and a big help in the years you worked at Fishers Electrical Services”, said his employers.

“Our thoughts go out to your family and friends.”

One friend wrote: “Lost for words today. Today I’ve realised how harsh life can be, how you can be with someone having a chat and a laugh and then five minutes later they’re no longer with us and you’re never gonna see them again. Still can’t get my head around it.

Another said: “Where do I start, You have been there for me since day one and you have always been the person I knew I could come to for a shoulder to cry on. I am in shock. I am so speechless.

“You have never failed to keep that cheeky grin on your face. I will never forget our memories and how happy you always made the people around you feel.