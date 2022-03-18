Jack Moran, 20, who reached the most senior rank of Cadet RSM during six years with the force, was described by his former commanding officer as "an excellent cadet."

Commandant Colonel Gareth Wright said: "He embraced every opportunity we could offer him, and it was a pleasure to watch him grow and develop into a mature young man.”

Jack, from Leyland, died when his Audi A1 car left the road in Runshaw Hall Lane and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jack Moran reached Cadet RSM in the Cadet Force. (Images Lancashire Cadet Force).

Two other young men, both in their 20s, suffered serious injuries and are both recovering in hospital.

Police, who closed off the road for several hours for crash investigations, have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the log number 1348 of March 15.

In a statement the Lancashire Cadet Force said: "It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of ex cadet RSM Jack Moran. Jack tragically passed away following an accident on Tuesday night.

Floral tributes at the crash scene in Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton.

"Jack reached the most senior rank a cadet can achieve and as the Cadet RSM was an excellent role model to all Lancashire Cadets.

"He was a much loved and respected member of the county team and all here at Lancashire ACF want to offer their deepest condolences to Jacks family.

"The family have requested in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the Friends of Lancashire ACF Charity in Jacks memory."

The charity's details are: Friends of Lancashire ACF, Sort Code 20-72-67, Account Number 23940314.

Other detachments of the Cadet Force, including Fleetwood, Greater Manchester and the North West of England and Isle of Man, have sent their condolences.

Tributes have flooded in from friends and fellow cadets to the Lancashire Cadet Force page on Facebook.

One, Jessica Kingham, wrote: "RIP Jack, What a loss to the world." Another, Andrew Keith said: "A great young lad. What a loss."