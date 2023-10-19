News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Jack Catterall's next fight: Chorley star to take on former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares this Saturday

Light-welterweight boxing champion Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall aims to thrust himself back into title contention when he faces former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Saturday night.
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking ahead of the fight he said ‘he is coming to win’. But who is the man behind the boxing gloves?

Who is Jack Catterall?

He is a 30-year-old English professional boxer. He challenged for the undisputed light-welterweight title in 2022. At regional level, he has held multiple light-welterweight championships, including the British title from 2017 to 2018.

Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares face off for the first time in Liverpool ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title Fight on Saturday nightJack Catterall and Jorge Linares face off for the first time in Liverpool ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title Fight on Saturday night
Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares face off for the first time in Liverpool ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title Fight on Saturday night
Most Popular

Where is he from?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was born on 1 July, 1993, in Chorley. One of nine children in the household, Catterall took part in judo and wrestling before finding his way into boxing at the age of 10. Before getting into boxing full time, he took a college course in public services and worked a job laying tarmac to fund his gym sessions.

When was his last fight?

In his last fight, he won against Darragh Foley on 27th May 2023 by unanimous decision in their 10 round contest at Manchester Arena.

Born in Chorley, Catterall took part in judo and wrestling before boxingBorn in Chorley, Catterall took part in judo and wrestling before boxing
Born in Chorley, Catterall took part in judo and wrestling before boxing
Read More
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Preston Afghanistan refugee who stole the sh...

How many fights has he won?

Catterall has won 27 fights.

How many has he lost?

The Chorley fighter is looking to navigate his way back towards a world-title shot after the contentious loss to Scotsman Josh Taylor in February 2022.

He lost on a split decision when he challenged for Taylor's WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF light-welterweight titles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It caused a stir in the boxing world, with fans, fighters and pundits feeling Catterall was the clear winner and should have become the first Englishman to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Did a Chorley pub change its name for him?

The Rose and Crown Pub changed it name to The Catterall Arms throughout the month of March last year in support of him after the Josh Taylor controversy.

What does he do when not training for fights?

He loves his hometown and has even switched on Chorley’s Christmas lights last year and helped raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice. He also enjoys an iced latte with vanilla syrup at award-winning 412 coffee and gin shop in Higher Wheelton.

Related topics:ChorleyLiverpoolJosh Taylor