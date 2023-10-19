Jack Catterall's next fight: Chorley star to take on former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares this Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking ahead of the fight he said ‘he is coming to win’. But who is the man behind the boxing gloves?
Who is Jack Catterall?
He is a 30-year-old English professional boxer. He challenged for the undisputed light-welterweight title in 2022. At regional level, he has held multiple light-welterweight championships, including the British title from 2017 to 2018.
Where is he from?
He was born on 1 July, 1993, in Chorley. One of nine children in the household, Catterall took part in judo and wrestling before finding his way into boxing at the age of 10. Before getting into boxing full time, he took a college course in public services and worked a job laying tarmac to fund his gym sessions.
When was his last fight?
In his last fight, he won against Darragh Foley on 27th May 2023 by unanimous decision in their 10 round contest at Manchester Arena.
How many fights has he won?
Catterall has won 27 fights.
How many has he lost?
The Chorley fighter is looking to navigate his way back towards a world-title shot after the contentious loss to Scotsman Josh Taylor in February 2022.
He lost on a split decision when he challenged for Taylor's WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF light-welterweight titles.
It caused a stir in the boxing world, with fans, fighters and pundits feeling Catterall was the clear winner and should have become the first Englishman to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era.
Did a Chorley pub change its name for him?
The Rose and Crown Pub changed it name to The Catterall Arms throughout the month of March last year in support of him after the Josh Taylor controversy.
What does he do when not training for fights?
He loves his hometown and has even switched on Chorley’s Christmas lights last year and helped raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice. He also enjoys an iced latte with vanilla syrup at award-winning 412 coffee and gin shop in Higher Wheelton.