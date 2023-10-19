Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adnan, now 17, captured millions of hearts when he was featured in Freddie's Field of Dreams documentary, which was filmed for the BBC in Preston in July 2022.

While Freddie tried to turn an unlikely group of teenagers into a cricket team, his attention was drawn to Adnan, who is a refugee from Afghanistan. He was so awed by his skill that he appealed for asylum from the government for Adnan, which was granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Fostering Excellence Awards are the UK’s most prestigious foster care awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in fostering and recognising those who make exceptional contributions to foster care every day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising young cricketerer Adnan, 17, who was talent-spotted by Freddie Flintoff when he was featured in his of Dreams documentary, has won a prestigious Fostering Excellence Award

Adnan’s foster parents, Barry and Elaine, who foster for Lancashire County Council, spotted his skill for batting and throwing balls and signed him up to a local cricket team to practice his talent.

Elaine said: "We are enormously proud of Adnan. What he has achieved is beyond anyone's expectations. He is hard-working, kind and considerate and an absolute joy.

"It's very much his award, it's all his hard work. He is very pleased to have won the award."

Adnan (centre) is presented with his award by inspirational speaker Ashley John Baptiste and is Anna Butcher, partner and care experience manager at the John Lewis Partnership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adnan, who competes in Lancashire’s under-18s cricket team, was awarded the Fostering Excellence Award, to recognise his outstanding achievements while living in foster care. He was given the accolade at The Fostering Network’s Fostering Excellence Awards in Birmingham on Tuesday, October 17.

He has been living with his foster carers Elaine and Barry, who foster with Lancashire County Council, from March 2021, after arriving in the UK as an unaccompanied asylum seeker.

To begin with, Adnan could not speak or understand any English but he is thriving at a private school after securing a scholarship. Now, he is fluent in spoken and written English.

Chloe Jones, Adnan’s supervising social worker, said: "Adnan never ceases to amaze me with his achievements, and unsurprisingly, the whole team are so proud of him. His fantastic sense of humour brings us so much joy, and it’s incredible to see him thriving in all areas of his life."