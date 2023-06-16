After being informed of the coffee shop’s recent crème de la ‘crema’ award of being placed in the Independent Coffee Guide 2023 – an insider’s holy grail book to the best speciality coffee venues and roasters across the UK, we decided to see for ourselves. Upon entering the shop which is located at 412 Blackburn Road, I am instantly greeted by a friendly dog who has just finished off its puppuccino. After saying hello in the shape of lots of pets and, before I even get to the counter to choose from the coffee selection, my attention is drawn to the aptly titled sign adorned on the wall which reads “Dogs welcome, people tolerated”. My next fixation is on a Cuckoo Gin stall which sits opposite a honey one. Straight up no flavours included gin, grapefruit gin or even a craft gin tasting kit – you name it, they’ve got it! When I finally reach the counter I opt for a small macchiato and an iced latte. Waiting for them to be made, I decide to venture to the opposite side of the shop which houses flowers, bath bombs and arts and crafts – all perfect for that special gift to yourself or someone else.

It is easy to see why the shop, which boasts a 5 star TripAdvisor rating, is a firm favourite with the likes of Chorley boxing champ Jack Catterall who I am reliably informed is a regular.

“Yes Jack is a redular and is lovely. He usually orders an iced latte with vanilla syrup”, owner Scott Lambert tells me.”

412 coffee, gin and flower shop, Higher Wheelton, has recently been placed in the Independent Coffee Guide 2023. Pictured is barista Scott Lambert, 43, who co-owns the coffee shop with his wife and baker Bex, 40

The Brinscall Baker, The Coffee Maker and Sophie’s Flower Pots

Barista Scott, 34, co owns the coffee side of the shop with his baker wife Bex, 40 who makes all the sweet treats. With over 10 years of experience in the coffee trade it’s clear when speaking to him that his passion for all things coffee illuminates through. He said: “To be Chorley’s first specialty coffee shop is amazing as we only opened last April. We source our coffee from a company called Danelaw by David Jameson. My wife who I met in the cafe industry 12 years ago, bakes all the sweet treats and also runs the Chorley bake off each year and has had a stall at the event the past several years. Sophie who has the flower shop at the other side of the shop is my wife’s friend from school.”

He added: “I am hoping to start up a drinks night soon with grazing platters and also hope to run a coffee training session for those in business and also for anyone looking to learn about coffee and make the perfect one at home.”

A gin stall is also housed in the shop

Not just your average coffee shop – with dogs, gin, coffee and arts and crafts included in the mix it’s easy to see why this aesthetically pleasing and tasting shop was placed in the Independent Coffee Guide 2023. Did I enjoy my two coffees – yes! Did I leave with two types of Cuckoo gin – absolutely yes! 5/5!

My order of a macchiato and an iced coffee

Sophie's Flower Pots also forms part of the shop