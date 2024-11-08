An inquest into the death of a man in his 40s who died after a suspected gas explosion at his home in Longridge is due to take place.

Robert Fenwick, 49, died in hospital after the blast at his home in Wheatley Drive at around 10.31am on Sunday, September 1.

Eight fire engines and other specialist appliances, including Urban Search and Rescue units, responded to the explosion which left the home in ruins.

Mr Fenwick suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died five days later on Friday, September 6.

Lancashire Police launched a joint investigation with the fire service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion.

The force later reported his death to the coroner to further investigate the cause of Mr Fenwick’s death.

An inquest will take place at Preston Coroner’s Court on Thursday, December 19.