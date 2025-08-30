A Lancashire teenager is set to represent the UK in a prestigious international pageant competition.

Saskia Lincoln, 18, from Preston, was crowned Miss Teen International UK at a glittering ceremony run by Teen Pageants UK in Birmingham earlier this month.

The Preston College pupil will represent the United Kingdom at the Miss Teen International finals in Lima, Peru from November 27 to December 1 2025.

This is Saskia’s third major pageant campaign, having previously placed in the top eight at Miss Teen GB and third runner-up at Miss Galaxy.

At Miss Teen GB and Miss Teen International UK she also won Miss Photogenic and took the coveted Miss Swimwear/Sportswear round.

Preston teen Saskia Lincoln has been crowned Miss Teen International UK. | submit

Saskia, who hopes to become a pilot, said: “Representing the United Kingdom on a global stage is a dream come true,.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I can’t wait to celebrate my country while meeting the incredible young women from all over the world in Peru.”

Beyond pageantry, Saskia is deeply involved in community work with St Catherine’s Hospice, supporting local events and initiatives, organising charity fundraisers, and mentoring young people in sport and education.

She also loves dancing, fitness, fashion and modelling and is passionate about drawing and creating positive, uplifting content for teenagers.

A qualified welfare officer, Saskia advocates against bullying and other forms of psychological abuse in high-pressure sport.

She is a former high-performance rhythmic gymnast who has won medals at the British Championships and is now a qualified gymnastics coach that coaches young athletes at a local club.

Saskia said she would like to use her past experiences in this pressured environment to help young athletes in sports, whilst family remains central to her life and values.

Teen Pageants UK wishes Saskia every success as she prepares to fly the flag for the UK at the international finals in Peru.