Councillors have approved the extension of a Lancashire night club’s opening hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire night club granted permission to extend opening hours | Pim Myten on Unsplash

A live music venue in Darwen has been granted permission to open for three hours extra on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays but not the four asked for by its owner.

The approval was granted by Blackburn with Darwen Council’s planning committee for the BVSMNT, in the basement of The Old Co-op bakery once occupied by Darwen Windows Ltd, and formerly a mill, in the town’s Borough Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed a debate by councillors and was given despite an objection from local councillor Brian Taylor.

The original planning permission for the venue which can hold 150 people on the outskirts of the town centre December 2022 restricted it opening hours to Monday to Saturday: 6.30pm to 11pm; and Sunday: 6.30pm to 10pm.

In December 2023 this was varied to allow the club to capture early evening trade to Monday to Thursday: 6.30pm to 11pm; Friday: 5pm to 11pm; Saturday: 4pm to 11pm: and Sunday and Bank Holidays: 4pm to 10pm.

On Thursday night the committee debated an application owner Grant Mizon to allow later opening on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays until 3am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BVSMN operates in the basement of this former mill in Darwen | Google Maps

The proposal had been objected to by Darwen West’s Cllr Taylor in a letter which said: “I wish to object on the grounds of residential amenity, potential for noise nuisance and comings and goings in the early hours of the morning.

“Given the location of the building, in a residential area, 3am on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday closing is too late.”

Speaking on behalf of Mr Mizon agent Paddy Whur (WHUR – checked) said: “This change is to secure the long-term future of the business.

“It’s popular. It’s diverse.”

Read More Councillors approve controversial micropub in Lancashire shopping parade

The committee voted to allow the extension of the venue’s hours until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with the option of adding the extra hour at a future meeting after the impact of the change had been monitored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn with Darwen Council growth boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood moved the new hours saying: “I am more comfortable with 2am rather than 3am.”

Conservative planning spokesman Cllr Paul Marrow said: “I think 2am is adequate for now. We can move to 3am later on.”

Committee chairman and Darwen West councillor Dave Smith said: “Rather than 3am at the moment I am for 2am and we can look at 3am at a later date.”

Mr Mizon said after the meeting: “I am slightly disappointed to be honest that we did not get 3am.

“I am grateful for the extension to 2am and hopefully we can get 3am at a later date.”