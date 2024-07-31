Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Griffiths and his fashion brand are poised to make a lasting impact on the fashion world.

A Lancashire fashion designer has achieved global recognition in the comeback to the industry after overcoming constant hate on social media.

Ross Griffiths, from Rossendale, is the founder of Kingfisher Couture, a fashion brand that has won several awards and been featured in magazines around the world.

Hailed as Lancashire’s very own Alexander McQueen he has already made waves in the industry with his work being recognised by some of the biggest names in fashion.

After dealing with imposter syndrome, Ross Griffiths said he never gave up on the journey to self-acceptance and self-love. | Kingfisher Couture

Despite their quick rise to recognition, Kingfisher Couture, as a business, took an eight month break after Mr. Griffiths received an immense amount of bullying, social media hate and trolling due to his success.

He said: “No matter how much I achieve or how successful I may appear to others, the nagging voice in my head and hate from social media tells me that I don't deserve the love and admiration of those around me.

“This constant fear of rejection, cruelty, bullying or mockery has me constantly second-guessing my actions and words, trapped in a prison of my own making.

“But I refuse to let imposter syndrome control me. I am determined to break free from its grip, to learn to love and accept myself for who I truly am.

“Watch this space, because Kingfisher Couture is just getting started.”

The fashion brand recently made their comeback to the industry with their recent photoshoot in Carlisle, which has garnered attention from as far as France and Paris.

Model Georgia Rae featured in luxury French magazine Malvie Magazine wearing a signature Kingfisher Couture piece. | Malvie Mag

The stunning images from the shoot have been featured in prestigious luxury magazines Malvie Magazine and Edith Magazine, solidifying Kingfisher Couture's status as a rising star in the fashion industry.

The editorial spreads in these prestigious publications have garnered rave reviews from fashion critics and enthusiasts alike

Mr. Griffiths, known for his exquisite couture designs, outlandish ideas and celebrity styling, also recently attended the Afro Fashion Show in Manchester on Saturday July 6.

Ross Griffiths at The Hilton Deansgate, Manchester on the Red Carpet at Afro Fashion Show. | Gabriela Kopczynska

During the event, he wore a stunning creation of his own design, adorned in over 500 orange and blue feathers and 500 kingfisher blue crystals.

He said: “I am thrilled to be back in the industry and showcasing my latest campaign globally.

“Attending the Afro Fashion Show in Manchester will be the first event I've attended since taking a break after what I can only describe as an eye opening learning curve after London fashion week.

“I am excited to continue pushing the boundaries of fashion and inspiring others with my work, because Kingfisher is back.”