Following his award, Chris is part of the top five per cent of site managers in the country!

The Site Manager at Jones Homes’ Moorfield Park development in Poulton-le-Fylde is celebrating after winning a prestigious industry award for the quality of his work.

Chris Doolan, 35, was thrilled to receive his second Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

The Pride in the Job competition celebrates site managers who demonstrate exceptional dedication, commitment and leadership in delivering homes of the highest quality.

Only five per cent of UK site managers receive a Quality Award each year, making it one of the most highly prized accolades in the industry.

Chris, from Preston, has been the Site Manager for Moorfield Park since 2018 and said: “This is now my second year in a row winning a Quality Award and I am grateful for all the support that Jones Homes and the team have given to enable this to happen.”

Chris Doolan, Site Manager at Jones Homes’ Moorfield Park development in Poulton-le-Fylde, has won a second successive Pride in the Job Quality Award. | Jones Homes

Chris left school and started work as a plumber and completed a plumbing apprenticeship before making the move into site management in 2013.

He said: “It is a team effort which has helped us to win this award. We have all worked here since the start of construction and there is a strong morale on site.

“The team effort and motivation on site helps us to deliver homes of the highest quality.

“We’ve started work on the final phase and to see the process of construction right through from start to finish is extremely rewarding, especially when all that hard work is recognised in this way.

“Customers at Moorfield Park will be buying from a family-owned company which is rated as a five-star housebuilder by the Home Builders Federation.

“The fact that 100 per cent of our buyers say they would recommend us to a friend says a great deal about the positive home buying journey that our customers experience, meaning new customers can buy here with confidence.”

Chris now goes forward to be considered for a Seal of Excellence and the Regional Award, which will be announced later this year.

Established in 1959, Jones Homes is one of the country’s leading housebuilders, building more than 600 homes in the UK every year.

Jones Homes head office is located in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, and the company has regional offices in Lancashire, Yorkshire and Kent.