The superstore wants to open at Deepdale Trade Park and the Swedish flat-pack giant announced in October that one of its new Plan and Order Points (POP) would be opening in the city. A planning application submitted to Preston City Council has revealed the store would be situated in Unit M1, which was occupied by Toolstation until 2019.

The scaled-down store off Blackpool Road would mainly be used for click and collect, with a small part of the 520 sq m unit being given over to kitchen and bedroom planning services. The focus will be on bespoke kitchen and wardrobe designs, although customers will be able to get help planning any room in their home. Customer orders will be transported to the customer’s home, or made available for collection to another convenient point of delivery.

If the store gets approval, customers will be able to either book an appointment online, or walk in without a reservation. it would also mean five fulltime job opportunities.

What is Ikea and where did the name originate from?

IKEA is a Swedish-based, multinational group of companies that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, appliances and home accessories. Started in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad, it has been the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008. The brand used by the group is derived from an acronym that consists of the founder's initials, and those of Elmtaryd, the family farm where he was born, and the nearby village Agunnaryd. The first store opened in 1958 in Älmhult, Sweden.

How will the Preston store operate and will there be jobs available?

Sadly, the iconic meatballs don't appear to be on the menu at the new store

offer.

If successful, when it will open and what will it sell?

No date has yet been confirmed, but the store would be open from 10am - 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am - 5pm Sundays. The new format is to cater to customers that are looking for a specific, targeted service for planning and buying fitted kitchen and bedroom furniture.

Are there any other stores in Lancashire and why is it so popular?

