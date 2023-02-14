News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston city centre roads closed for resurfacing around Avenham multi-storey car park

A number of roads will be closed for resurfacing in Preston city centre this week.

By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 8:48am

The work is being undertaken by Lancashire County Council and is scheduled to take place between 8am and 4pm from Monday (February 13) to Wednesday (February 15).

A half-mile stretch of Avenham Lane will be closed in stages from Ribblesdale Place to Skye Hill, affecting access to Avenham multi-storey car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Which roads will be closed?

The work by Lancashire County Council is scheduled to take between Monday (February 13) and Wednesday (February 15), 8am until 4pm each day
Most Popular

- Avenham Lane, from Syke Hill to Ribblesdale Place

- Glover Street, from Cross Street to Avenham Lane

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Syke Street, from Avenham Lane to Syke Street

Read More
Preston IKEA location confirmed as planning application is submitted for new Pla...
A half-mile stretch of Avenham Lane will be closed in stages from Ribblesdale Place to Skye Hill, affecting access to Avenham multi-storey car park

Diversions

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following diversions will be in place:

- Avenham lane 1: Manchester Road - Selborne Street - Oxford Street

- Avenham Lane 2: Syke Street - Cross Street - Winckley Square and Ribblesdale Place

- Glover Street: Avenham Lane - Syke Street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Syke Street: Ribblesdale Place - Winckley Square - Cross Street and Glover Street

PrestonLancashire County Council