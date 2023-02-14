Preston city centre roads closed for resurfacing around Avenham multi-storey car park
A number of roads will be closed for resurfacing in Preston city centre this week.
The work is being undertaken by Lancashire County Council and is scheduled to take place between 8am and 4pm from Monday (February 13) to Wednesday (February 15).
A half-mile stretch of Avenham Lane will be closed in stages from Ribblesdale Place to Skye Hill, affecting access to Avenham multi-storey car park.
Which roads will be closed?
- Avenham Lane, from Syke Hill to Ribblesdale Place
- Glover Street, from Cross Street to Avenham Lane
- Syke Street, from Avenham Lane to Syke Street
Diversions
The following diversions will be in place:
- Avenham lane 1: Manchester Road - Selborne Street - Oxford Street
- Avenham Lane 2: Syke Street - Cross Street - Winckley Square and Ribblesdale Place
- Glover Street: Avenham Lane - Syke Street
- Syke Street: Ribblesdale Place - Winckley Square - Cross Street and Glover Street