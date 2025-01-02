I came to Blackpool for a break but the Beckwood Hotel was so bad I only stayed 10 minutes - October round-up

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:33 GMT

Retro galleries, poor hotels, school starters and McDonald’s under the spotlight were among the most read stories in October

Here are the links:

Impending collapse of developer behind Blackpool's £300m regeneration plans is a massive set back for town

I came to Blackpool for a relaxing break but the Beckwood Hotel was so bad I only stayed 10 minutes

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

Mansion left deserted and overgrown for sale on Jubilee Lane in Blackpool with massive price drop

33 treasured historical pictures of Blackpool which journey through time to the 80s

Wetherspoons explains why it decided to ban dogs from all of its UK pubs - and why it won't change its policy

Punchbowl Inn owners who demolished Hurst Green pub without permission given deadline to rebuild it

I used to play for the Wigan Warriors, but now I'm helping to transform this much-loved Lancashire pub

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

