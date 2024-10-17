Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Rugby League star is taking over a much-loved Lancashire pub about to undergo a major transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boathouse, which stands on the banks of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Appley Bridge, is set for a £214,000 makeover in time for the festive season.

The investment is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and will upgrade the venue into a quality, family-friendly local complete with a new menu, sports area and activity programme, as well as a revamped garden. The pub closes after last orders on October 20 and will reopen in mid-November, creating more than 10 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wes Cotton

Wigan resident and former Wigan Warriors and London Bronchos player Wes Cotton will take the helm as the new operator with his partner Alison Jackson as a key member of the team. Wes said: “I’ve known The Boathouse all my life and spent many happy afternoons in its garden. I’d like to get the heart and soul back into it and make it a focal point of the community that caters for all and always has something on.

“There’s been concern about the pub’s future in recent times, and there’s lots of excitement about the refurbishment. The improvements are just what’s required to revitalise the pub and give it the TLC and new lease of life it needs. We can’t wait to open the doors.”

Bernard Platt @plattyphoto

What’s changing?

To make the most of The Boathouse’s canalside location overlooking Beacon Fell, the project will develop a 36-seater covered and heated alfresco terrace that can be enjoyed year-round for drinks, dining and events. The space will have new furniture, an outside screen and festoon lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internal works will retain The Boathouse’s distinctive country-pub feel whilst making it more cosy, comfortable and welcoming with new soft furnishings and wallpaper. Decorative foliage will bring the outside in and link the pub’s inside to its popular garden.

A kitchen refit will enable food to be introduced. The brewery say dishes will be “good quality but affordable”, and will focus on pub favourites, such as burgers and fish and chips. Children will have their own menu, and special festive fare will be offered in the run- up to Christmas. On the drinks front there will be an extended selection of premium beers, wines and spirits. The pub will also serve cocktails plus two cask ales for which it will seek Cask Marque approval.

In line with Wes’ ambition to offer “something for everyone”, a new sports area will be installed, kitted out with darts and an AV system showing Sky and TNT sports. A whole new range of events is planned, including weekend entertainment, a quiz, charity fundraisers, family fun days and bank holiday events.

Bernard Platt @plattyphoto

Christmas events

The pub is starting as it means to go on by going big on Christmas. On the cards are a Santa’s grotto, a children’s breakfast with the Grinch and festive live music. Customers’ four-legged friends have not been forgotten either, and will have dog treats and water on the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Pubs investment manager for Lancashire Andy Bowden said: “We’re delighted to be putting The Boathouse back on the map and broadening its appeal so that there are lots of reasons to visit whatever the time of year. The Boathouse won’t just be a summer destination pub; it will be a fantastic local for all seasons and occasions, whether people want a family Sunday lunch, a great night out or to gather with friends to watch sport.”