The Preston takeaways and sandwich shops with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Preston takeaways and sandwich shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award. We haven’t included large franchises.

The takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston with an 'elite' hygiene rating

Antonio's 42 Water Lane, Preston

Dante's 68A Church Lane, Garstang, Preston

Gusto Italia 50B School Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston

