News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Hygiene ratings: The takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston that have received three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings - June 2023

The Preston takeaways and sandwich shops with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.
By Jon Peake
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 18:58 BST

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Preston takeaways and sandwich shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award. We haven’t included large franchises.

See also: The best things to do in Preston according to Tripadvisor and The friendliest pubs and bars in Preston: 26 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as "friendly"

Below are all the takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston with an 'elite' hygiene rating

1. The takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston with an 'elite' hygiene rating

Below are all the takeaways and sandwich shops in Preston with an 'elite' hygiene rating Photo: Google

Photo Sales
42 Water Lane, Preston

2. Antonio's

42 Water Lane, Preston Photo: Google

Photo Sales
68A Church Lane, Garstang, Preston

3. Dante's

68A Church Lane, Garstang, Preston Photo: Google

Photo Sales
50B School Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston

4. Gusto Italia

50B School Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:PrestonTripAdvisorGoogle