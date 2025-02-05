Hollywood Bowl Preston is seeking a Director of Fun: everything you need to know

Hollywood Bowl is gearing up to open its doors at the Animate Complex and they’re on the hunt for ‘Directors of Fun’... find out exactly what that means below.

The UK’s leading ten-pin bowling and competitive socialising brand Hollywood Bowl is set to open at Preston’s Animate Complex on March 8 and they have this week launched an exciting recruitment campaign to find a parent and child to be their 'Directors of Fun.'

With work set to complete on the new family entertainment centre at the Animate Complex, local bowling enthusiasts are being invited to apply for the unique job role where candidates will get to test out what the new centre offers - the highest entertainment standards for local people to enjoy.

What does the role entail?

The successful applicant, who can bring a friend or family member with them for the experience, will start by testing the state-of-the-art bowling lanes with their high-tech scoring systems.

The Directors will then get to try samples of the delicious food and drinks including American classics such as hot dogs, burgers, shakes and signature cocktails (for the parent only) recording their fun throughout the experience to make sure fun levels are of the highest standards for all to enjoy.

Are there perks of getting the role?

The successful candidate will also receive one year’s worth of complimentary VIP bowling, enabling them to carry out this important role throughout the year, including for key moments like their birthday, ensuring the experience is always fun for all.

Who can apply?

Hollywood Bowl is inviting candidates of all ages to apply, although those under 18 will need parental/guardian approval and attendance on the day.

Family participation is encouraged so whilst children are welcome to apply and take on the role, they can also take on the role together as a family.

What has been said about the role?

Radu Solomon, Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl Preston, said: “Engaging the local community for the launch of our new centre is important to us and what better way than to offer a unique job role to families and bowling enthusiasts. We can’t wait to see who will step into this exciting new role… I’d love to see a little mischief maker take on the challenge!”

The successful candidate to be chosen bringing a friend or family member with them for the experience.

How to apply?

Those interested can apply online here.

Applications are being accepted until Wednesday, February 26.

When will successful applicants be notifed?

The lucky candidate will be selected and contacted by email on March 3 and will need to be available on Saturday, March 8 or Sunday, March 9 to come to Hollywood Bowl Preston for their prize. *

Guests can wear their own shoes to bowl in and are encouraged to sign up to the VIP mailing list for updates and exclusive offers at www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/preston

*T&Cs apply, see website for details.