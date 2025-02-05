Famed etiquette coach William Hanson slams Lancashire hotel in Russell Howard podcast

A renowned etiquette coach, podcast host and best selling author has made a rather surprising shout out to a Lancashire hotel in his latest project with the comedian Russell Howard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Etiquette coach William Hanson - himself a host of two podcasts, including ‘Help I Sexted My Boss’ with Lancashire’s Jordan North- made a guest appearance on Russel Howard’s comedy podcast over the weekend.

Called ‘Russell Howard’s Five Brilliant Things’, the podcast sees celebrity guests tell the 44-year-old comedian and TV host what five things they consider to be the most brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Russell’s discussion with 35-year-old William, the podcast host remarks that restaurant buffets must be one of the worst things for the etiquette expert to endure.

Bristol born William, a twice Sunday Times bestselling author, is then immediately reminded of one terrible buffet experience he had - and it took place right here in Lancashire.

Famed etiquette coach William Hanson (left) appeared as a guest on Russell Howard's Five Brilliant Things. | Getty

William said: “I was reviewing once for the Mail Online, they decided to send me - I used to do travel reviews for them - to the Savoy Hotel in Blackpool because there’s a Savoy in Blackpool and let me tell you, it is worlds away from the Savoy in London and they knew that and I knew that.

“And for the dinner, in the dining room, it was buffet and there was one of those fly blue light zappers above the buffet and I watched - before I ate- the flies fall into it and fall down. And I can’t do buffets!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Russell enjoys some moments of laughter, William then continues with his story in which he reveals he could not even bear to spend the night at the Blackpool establishment.

Read More Shane Lynch tells Lancashire's Ranvir Singh the harsh truth about Boyzone

William said: “It was £15 a night and I actually did not - I’ll be honest, I didn’t put this in the article- I did not stay. I used to live in Manchester and I did dinner and I looked at what the breakfast offer was on tripadvisor and I phoned Mikey [his husband]- who I was not married to at the time but was living with- and went ‘I’m coming home, I cannot stay in this hotel’”

Finishing the exchange Russell adds “if flies are committing suicide in your hotel, you got to get out” to which William interrupts “and dropping them into the buffet and people are peeling them out the pilau rice thinking they’re raisins, it’s disgusting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the podcast then moved on to other topics, you can actually still read William’s 2016 review of the Savoy Hotel Blackpool online here.

The Savoy Hotel Blackpool was approached for comment.

Russell Howard’s Five Brilliant Things is available on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.