Hollie Dring: Family and friends issue heartfelt plea to find precious blanket of toddler who lost his mum to breast cancer

The family and friends of a toddler who lost his mum to breast cancer last year have made a heartfelt plea after he lost a precious comfort blanket adorned with pictures of the two of them together.
By Jon Peake
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

Hollie Dring, mum to Theo and from Fulwood, died on August 31, last year, aged just 36.

In March 2021, Hollie received a breast cancer diagnosis and dedicated herself to raising awareness and crucial funds for Cancer Research UK. In a matter of weeks, her group of friends and family, known as the 'Hollies' Dollies,' rallied together and collected over £25,000. Their efforts continued, resulting in a total of more than £35,000 raised.

Hollie Dring and Theo as a babyHollie Dring and Theo as a baby
Hollie Dring and Theo as a baby
Although she was declared cancer-free in October 2021, she unfortunately discovered secondary cancer in July 2022. After being admitted to the hospital in August, she returned home and spent her final days surrounded by loved ones at St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall. For over eight years, she had served as a personal assistant there.

Theo, now three, owned a special comfort blanket with precious pictures of him and his mum, but he lost it on Sunday, June 18, at the Windrush 75 Festival in Avenham Park

Now family and friends are appealing for help to get it back to him.

In a message to the Lancashire Post they said: “Theo was at Windrush 75 on Avenham Park on Sunday and has lost his blanket which has pictures of him and Hollie. Please, please can you appeal to see if anyone has found it. Please help! It’s his comfort blanket and hugely important to him and the family.”

A blanket similar to the one Theo lost in Avenham ParkA blanket similar to the one Theo lost in Avenham Park
A blanket similar to the one Theo lost in Avenham Park
If you have found the blanket or know someone who has, please ring Samantha Jones on 07713 184482

