Windrush 75: 32 pictures as Preston marks 75 years since the arrival of the Windrush Generation

The event – dubbed Windrush 75 Festival – was held in Preston’s Avenham Park on Sunday, June 18.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

Preston honoured the Windrush Generation with a special event on the 75th anniversary of their arrival to the UK.

The Windrush 75 Festival was held on Sunday, June 18 at Avenham Park and feature a jammed-packed schedule of live entertainment throughout the day.

Organised by Windrush Initiatives CIC, a community interest company, the festival brought all the colour, good vibes, music, singing, dancing, food and fun from the Caribbean, celebrating the city’s African-Caribbean and mixed-race communities.

Adrian Murrell, Director of Windrush Initiatives CIC, said: “This year’s event couldn’t have been possible without the support of Preston City Council, Preston BID, and all our volunteers, supporters and sponsors in the city, so a big thank you to everyone who has pulled together to make this year’s event extra special.”

This year marks 75 years since the ship, the HMT Empire Windrush, docked on the River Thames, bringing one of the first large groups of post-war West Indian immigrants to the UK.

The event will also included food stalls serving delicious food from the Caribbean, children’s activities, a licensed bar and MacMillian Cancer Care advice.

Council leader Matthew Brown (right) enjoying the day

1. Preston Windrush 75

Council leader Matthew Brown (right) enjoying the day Photo: Preston City Council

Rehearsals

2. Preston Windrush 75

Rehearsals Photo: Preston City Council

Avenham Park was packed with revellers

3. Preston Windrush 75

Avenham Park was packed with revellers Photo: Preston City Council

Beer we go

4. Preston Windrush 75

Beer we go Photo: Preston City Council

