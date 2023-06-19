The event – dubbed Windrush 75 Festival – was held in Preston’s Avenham Park on Sunday, June 18.

Preston honoured the Windrush Generation with a special event on the 75th anniversary of their arrival to the UK.

The Windrush 75 Festival was held on Sunday, June 18 at Avenham Park and feature a jammed-packed schedule of live entertainment throughout the day.

Organised by Windrush Initiatives CIC, a community interest company, the festival brought all the colour, good vibes, music, singing, dancing, food and fun from the Caribbean, celebrating the city’s African-Caribbean and mixed-race communities.

Adrian Murrell, Director of Windrush Initiatives CIC, said: “This year’s event couldn’t have been possible without the support of Preston City Council, Preston BID, and all our volunteers, supporters and sponsors in the city, so a big thank you to everyone who has pulled together to make this year’s event extra special.”

This year marks 75 years since the ship, the HMT Empire Windrush, docked on the River Thames, bringing one of the first large groups of post-war West Indian immigrants to the UK.

The event will also included food stalls serving delicious food from the Caribbean, children’s activities, a licensed bar and MacMillian Cancer Care advice.

