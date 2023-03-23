Hollie, a mum-of-one from Fulwood, died on August 31, 2022, aged just 36.

She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021, and made it her mission to raise awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Within a month, the ‘Hollies’ Dollies’ group of friends and family had pulled in more than £25,000, and they went on to raise more than £35,000.

Hollie's heartbroken family say her son Theo "was everything to her"

Surrounded by loved ones

Despite being given all-clear in October 2021, the former Lostock Hall High School student was found to have secondary cancer in July 2022.

She was admitted to hospital in August before returning home, and spent her final days surrounded by her loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall, where she worked as a personal assistant for more than eight years.

CLICK here to make a donation to St Catherine’s in memory of Hollie

Hollie Dring was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021 and sadly died on August 31, 2022, aged 36

And to celebrate her birthday – Saturday, March 18 – Hollies Dollies were back in action, fundraising more than £4,000 for the hospice, covering the cost of the specialist palliative and end-of-life care.

“Life and soul of every gathering”

Hollie’s dad Paul Dring said: “Hollie was the life and soul of every gathering she went to. She had one of those infectious personalities where she could say she made a new friend every week! But they always did remain friends.

“She was the family organiser. She never forgot a birthday, and she loved organising get-togethers for Christmas, birthday parties and even weddings. Where there was an excuse to party, Hollie was always at the forefront!

“Hollie absolutely loved going on holidays with her friends and family too. She travelled to many places including Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, America, Hong Kong, and her favourite place of all, Mauritius. It was in Mauritius where she was accepted lovingly by her stepmother Christina’s extended family, and had so many amazing experiences embracing the Mauritian culture.

“She just enjoyed spending so much time with family and her many friends. She liked making cocktails and eating nice food! But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her son Theo, who was everything to her.”

#checkyourbitsandbobs

Hollie launched her #checkyourbitsandbobs campaign shortly after her diagnosis. She had discovered a lump in her breast whilst playing with Theo, and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

“Hollie received many private messages from men and women alike thanking her for raising awareness, as they followed her advice and told her how inspiring she was,” Paul said.

“She has helped so many people. And everyone got behind her efforts, raising funds through sponsored challenges, family fun days and raffles.”

Hollie’s legacy