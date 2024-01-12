A hit TV show is currently on the look out for TV participants, and they have put a direct call out for the people of Lancashire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is the TV show?

Channel 5’s and 5Star Skin A&E’S is looking for a new cast for it it’s sixth series, is

The series is set in a private skin clinic and follows some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists as they treat patients with a range of skin conditions.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past five series,the show has featured hundreds of patients from across the country.

Who are they looking for?

Skin A&E are looking for anyone who has a skin condition that needs treatment, such as a cysts, lipomas, moles, skin tags or even a rash that has not been diagnosed

An assistant producer got in touch with the Lancashire Post/Blackpool Gazette to say the show’s casting team are currently looking for people “who would like the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment for their skin complaint.”

All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and aged 18 and above. To get more information and fill in an application form please email: [email protected]. Deadline for applications is Sunday, February 18.

What happens if you successfully apply?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chosen applications must be willing to talk openly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in February or March 2024.

All participants will receive free and quick medical treatment and advice from top UK dermatologists.

How to apply?

For more details and how to apply, email [email protected] for more information,

Skin A&E added: “We welcome applications from all sections of the community. boom will process your information in accordance with the company's privacy policy (available on our website) applicants should be aware that due to a high volume of responses, we cannot guarantee to §star reply to everyone.”

Preston's part time witch, Gideon Allen, rarely seen without his cape, featured on Skin A&E in 2023.

Has anyone from Lancashire appeared on it before?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As recently as last year, a 25-year-old Preston man named Gideon Allen appeared on the firth series of Skin A&E with two separate skin problems.

Gideon, who described himself as Preston’s part-time witch went to Dr Toby with two problems – the first being a continously growing mole on his face, named Bob – and the other being nasal scars and blemishes he had picked up from a homophobic attack he suffered on his first ever trip to Glasgow.

Commenting on his time filming Skin A&E, Gideon, who has also appeared on dating shows First Impressions, Celebs Go Dating and Sex Rated, said: “It was the best experience I had on a show, the crew and the production team were just amazing throughout. They were very caring with their words, all my needs were met, I just had a laugh behind the scenes and the medical staff were just great.