Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Medlar-with-Wesham planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council over the past two weeks (January 1 and January ).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT
Across the Fylde, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include changes to two golf courses and one already approved housing development amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.
1 / 3