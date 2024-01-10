News you can trust since 1886
Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Medlar-with-Wesham planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council over the past two weeks (January 1 and January ).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT

Across the Fylde, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to two golf courses and one already approved housing development amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

All the Fylde planning applications validated between January 1 and January 7

Application validated on Jan 2 for certificate of lawful development for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse (use class c3) as a home for one young person (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to two non-resident carers working in shifts with one manager (use class c2)for

Application validated on Jan 2 for felling of seven sycamore trees within tpo 1951 no. 7 (lsa) number 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 & 57 with the possibility of removal of trees 1, 58 & 59 showing decay

Application validated on Jan 3 for certificate of lawfulness for proposed development of a detached domestic outbuilding between dwelling and cyprus avenue boundary and its use as a store and garden room

