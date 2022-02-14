Preston's Here for Humanity are offering free pack lunches this half term to help struggling families

Preston' s Here For Humanity are running a free packed lunch campaign for local children during the half term break this week, with the help of local councillors.

The scheme comes as people across Lancashire are facing a potential food poverty crisis due to stagnant wages being met by rising living costs, both in terms of food prices and household energy bills.

To help families who may be struggling, the group are making lunch bags consisting of a meat/vegetarian/vegan sandwich pack, bag of crisps, drink and piece of fruit.

These bags are then available for a free pick up Monday - Friday at 12pm from 245 Eldon Street.

Last week, Here for Humanity received a donation of items from Tesco Tulketh Mill to support the scheme and they will also be using supported funding from Preston City Council.

Helping with the lunch bag packing and distribution will be Ashton-on Ribble councillors Nweeda Khan and Council Leader Matthew Brown, but the charity also hope to have a local councillor on hand each day to offer support and advice to parents as they are collecting.

Here for Humanity say that the scheme is aimed at free school meal children but also for "the forgotten families who are self employed yet have no work due to the pandemic or have reduced hours, or even people who have to take unpaid week of work due to the holidays."