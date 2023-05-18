Barnacre Road Primary School in Longridge has had some turbulent times over the past few months, after an Ofsted report in March moved the school from good to inadequate.

Now, the headteacher Simon Wallis, who has been at the school for 23 years, has announced his retirement after being on long-term sick absence ever since the report.

Unions approached by the Post have expressed concern about the “overwhelming and shocking” pressure being put on teachers by Ofsted inspections,

Headteacher of Barnacre Road Primary School Simon Wallis has retired. He is pictured above after being invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace last Spring.

What has the headteacher said?

In a letter sent to parents on Friday (May 12), Simon Wallis write: “After 23 years at Barnacre Road Primary School, as both Deputy and Headteacher it is time for me to retire. I feel I need to thank so many people for years of dedication and hard work, both to me as the headteacher, but the school in general. All of whom have contributed to the life of school, but most importantly, the education of generations of children. A huge thank you to my colleagues, both past and present in all capacities. My governing body, who have contributed their time and support to school and the local authority. My thanks to the many parents and the wider community of Longridge, of whom I have so enjoyed working with collaboratively for the benefit of the children. Last and most importantly, to all of you the pupils, of which there are hundreds, who have passed through Barnacre Road Primary School. It has indeed been an honour and privilege to be your headteacher."

What is happening now with the school?

Following Simon’s announcement, the Chair of Governors, Rupert Swarbrick, wrote in a letter to parents: “We are sad to lose someone so dedicated to School and thank him for his immense contribution to our lives, School and the wider community. I spoke with Mr Wallis yesterday and am pleased to be able to report that he is in good health and enjoying living on the coast at Lytham.”

The school was classed as 'inadequate' in a report published in March. You can read further details of the report on the Post's website.

In terms of school leadership, since Simon’s departure, Jo Banks, the headteacher at Bowerham School in Lancaster, has been brought in as the associate headteacher, whilst a job application for a new deputy headteacher at Barnacre closed on Friday (May 12.)

In his letter, Mr Swarbrick continued: “We have secured the services of Mrs Banks as Associate Head until the end of the summer term. We are in talks with LCC and the Department for Education about the transition into an Academy. The appointment of a permanent new Head Teacher is integral to these talks and we will keep you posted on progress when we can. We have had an encouraging number of applications for the post of Deputy Head and shortlisting takes place next week. The new appointee will join us in September. The staff, all of them, have been quite remarkable in the last few months. Their resilience and determination has been exemplary. The ethos of School was never in doubt and the spirit shown by the team makes us proud to be Governors.”

What is the backstory to Simon’s departure?

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU says the levels of anxiety placed upon school leaders during inspections is "shocking."

Less than two weeks after Baranacre’s Ofsted inspection, it was confirmed that Simon had been signed off work sick.

In a letter sent to parents on February 17, the new associate headteacher, Mrs Jo Banks wrote: “Mr Wallis is currently on long term sickness absence and as a result the governors have asked the local authority to support the school in his absence.

“Mr Wallis is off until at least Easter, at this stage is unlikely he will return in the summer term. I have committed to stay at Barnacre until his return.”

In March, an unnamed parent told the Mail Online: “'The inspection process has robbed my son's school of an excellent leader at a time when the school needs security and good leadership.

“It's important that checks are made on schools to ensure pupil safety, but the stress on all staff attached to these inspections has to be lessened.

“I'm sure the sad case in Berkshire and this one are only the tip of the iceberg.”

When the Post asked Lancashire County Council if Simon’s absence was stress induced, they said they could not comment on the reasons why an individual was absent.

What have teaching unions said about Simon’s absence?

The Post approached teaching unions with the situation at Barnacre Road Primary School, and although they did not offer a comment on the individual case, they shared the following thoughts instead:

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary, NEU: “The levels of anxiety, sleeplessness and distrust that NEU's leaders report in anticipation of inspection, or during inspection, is overwhelming and shocking.

“Ofsted as an agency must take responsibility for the breakdown in trust, but it seems incapable of responding to leaders' concerns.

“For school leaders, the excessive high stakes and punitive nature of inspection can be intolerable and have a devasting impact on their professional and personal lives.

“There is little evidence to indicate that Ofsted is a force for improvement, and it does not support schools to meaningfully evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.

“The NEU is campaigning for Ofsted to be replaced with a system that is supportive, effective and fair."

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary commented: “No one should be any doubt about the tremendous pressures faced daily by school leaders and the need to ensure that all education staff are fully and properly supported to provide the very best education to the pupils they serve.

“Securing high educational standards must never come at a cost to individual’s health, safety and wellbeing.

